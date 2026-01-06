Sea of devotees gather at Koppal’s Gavi Mutt in Karnataka to witness annual chariot festival

KOPPAL: Around 10 lakh devotees gathered at the Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt in Koppal on Monday to witness the annual chariot festival. The historic fair, often referred to as the “Kumbh of the South” due to the massive turnout, drew devotees from both rural and urban parts of the state.

The chariot festival was inaugurated by Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar in the presence of Union Minister V Somanna, Gavi Mutt seer Abhinav Gavisiddeshwar Swami, district in-charge minister Shivraj Tangadgi, MPs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, among other dignitaries.

Devotees began arriving weeks in advance, with many villagers bringing offerings such as jowar rotis, wheat, toor dal, rice and vegetables in tractors and mini goods vehicles over the past two months.

As part of the festivities, Sindhanur Vijay and a group of friends made 10 lakhs of Mysuru pak this year. Hundreds of stalls put in front of the mutt premises got a good number of footfalls for the last one week and many stall owners expressed happiness.

A big stage was made in the mutt premises and lakhs of devotees watched the programmes sitting on the natural hillock and other places. During the chariot utsav, one can see countless heads everywhere in the large mutt premises.

Devotees who were working for seva in the kitchen said, "We work here as seva during the fair. In the kitchen area a total of 70 skilled mysuru pak makers have arrived from Koppal district and a total of 100 workers are assisting them. Last year, quintals of Madli sweets were made. Every year there will be a special menu".