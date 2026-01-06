Seers amicably end Brindavana dispute

KALABURAGI: Lakhs of devotees of Vaishnava tradition were relieved as Uttaradi and Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy mutts have resolved decades-old issues related to the worship of some Brindavanas at Nava Brindavana Gadde, near Gangavathi of Koppal taluk.

Many scholars, retired high court judges and senior politicians belonging to the two mutts of the Vaishnava Sampradaya (tradition), including former chief justice of Karnataka High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, former acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court Justice K Sridhar Rao, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and several followers of the mutts had been striving for years to find a solution to issues related to the Brindavanas at Nava Brindavan near Anegundi.

The Supreme Court requested the former judge of Supreme Court Justice (Retired) Sanjay Kishan Kaul to act as a mediator between the two parties last year. Their efforts led to Uttaradi mutt seer Satyatma Teertha Swamy and Mantralaya mutt seer Subudhendra Teertha Swamy signing a document of consensus.

The meetings were held at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar and Uttaradi Swami mutt on Saturday.

The seers told the gathering that most issues have been solved. They said the remaining issues will also be solved amicably and they would work together to propagate the philosophy of Madhwacharya and Hinduism.