Shivaji’s man introduced teak in India, not the British

BENGALURU: At a time when many parts of Indian history are being altered, experts and retired forest officials have sought a change pertaining to teak plantation, saying it was not the British, but legendary Maratha leader Shivaji’s admiral who first started a teak plantation in India.

Teak is one of the primary trees found in many Indian forests, including Karnataka’s tiger reserves. It is considered an essential species for commercial forestry due to high demand because of its durability.

In textbooks for forest, agriculture and horticulture students, it is mentioned that the British introduced teak in India and the first treated teak tree was sown in May-July 1884 in a plot in Nilambur, Kerala by Henry Valentine Conolly, the then Malabar district collector.

“But ecologist Madhav Gadgil in the report -- Towards an ecological history of India -- noted that that Shivaji’s (founder of Maratha Kingdom of Bhonsle dynasty) admiral Kanhoji Angre started special teak plantations to build ships in the coastal district of Ratnagiri. Angre had planted them in 1680, nearly 164 years earlier to Conolly’s plot,” retired Head of Forest Force Brijesh Kumar Dikshit told TNIE.

But British foresters ignored this record -- which was described in the Campbell’s Gazetteer of Ratnagiri District, also called the Gazetteer of Bombay Presidency in Volume-X, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi.