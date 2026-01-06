Siddaramaiah to break Devaraj Urs’ record as longest-serving CM

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to equal the record of former CM late D Devaraj Urs as the longest-serving CM on Tuesday, it is a big milestone for him personally and for the state.

Though Siddaramaiah and Urs are seen as most prominent leaders who contributed to the uplift of oppressed communities, political analysts say the latter’s achievements were more remarkable as he executed the land reforms and also established the first state-level backward classes commission headed by LG Havanur. While Urs could pick new faces from humble backgrounds, Siddaramaiah has not been able to do so because of constraints under the current situation.

But Siddaramaiah can be termed the torchbearer of Urs’ legacy as he has effectively implemented the right for food (Anna Bhagya), the five guarantees and also commissioned the socio, educational and economic survey to give social justice to all communities, said senior Congress leader HM Revanna.

On the political front, some call his rise to the top post mere “luck”, but one should not forget his persuasive skills and Machiavellian moves that made him stake claim to power and retain it, political analysts pointed out.