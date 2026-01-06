Why was Ballary clash victim’s autopsy done twice? Government must answer: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday claimed that the autopsy of Congress worker Rajasekhar, who was killed in gunfire during the recent Ballari clash, was illegally conducted twice.

Demanding that the state government hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, he told reporters that the Congress government has gone to great lengths to cover up the killing of its own party worker which is shameful.

“What were the findings of the first postmortem report? What does the second postmortem report say? The government must answer this. As per the information available to me, Rajasekhar’s body was subjected to postmortem twice,” he said.

“Why was a second postmortem conducted? Who exerted pressure for it? Who ordered another examination? Was it because the first postmortem report did not suit your interests?” he said.

Kumaraswamy said there is information that in the first postmortem, small pellets were found in the body. “By conducting a second postmortem, a conspiracy was hatched to fix the narrative that MLA Janardhana Reddy himself fired the gun,’’ he alleged.