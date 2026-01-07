Confident of completing full term, but final decision with brass: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who on Tuesday, became the state’s longest-serving chief minister, reiterated his confidence that he would complete his full term in office, even as he underlined that the final decision rests with the Congress’ central leadership.

Siddaramaiah, who earlier served a full term as CM from 2013 to 2018, is among the few leaders in Karnataka to have completed a full tenure. If he completes a full term this time as well, he will set another record.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Mysuru on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that he was not in politics to break records but to work for the people and continue his fight against social inequality.

The CM said that social inequality is still very much alive and that his struggle would continue until inequality is eliminated and justice is ensured for all sections. “As long as inequality exists in society, I will continue my fight and continue working for the people,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further added that he did not enter politics to break records. “I was not even aware of how many years Devaraj Urs had served as CM. With the blessings of the people, it has become possible to match his record,” he said.

When asked about his supporters distributing nati koli palav (country chicken pulao) to mark the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that he was unaware of such celebrations. On whether the upcoming state budget would contain any special announcements, he maintained secrecy. “Wait and watch till the budget is presented,” he said in response to queries.

On the recent Ballari firing incident, Siddaramaiah said that he would discuss the matter with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.