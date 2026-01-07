Congress is misleading people on VB-G RAM G Act, says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

BALLARI: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people on the VB-G RAM G Act.

Addressing reporters here, he said the NDA government introduced the Act after making changes to several aspects of MGNREGA.

He said MGNREGA was plagued by corruption and failed to contribute to the nation’s infrastructure development. Because of this, the Centre introduced the new Act.

“Congress can’t tolerate the achievements of the NDA government. Therefore, it has launched a campaign against the VB-G RAM G Act,” he alleged.

BJP never disrespected Mahatma Gandhi or Dr BR Ambedkar and will never do so. A statewide campaign will be launched to raise awareness on the VB-G RAM G Act from January 15 to February 28, he said.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim of becoming the longest-serving chief minister, Vijayendra said that it is his false perception. He criticised the Congress for publishing advertisements claiming that Siddaramaiah broke D Devaraj Urs’ record as the longest serving CM.

Urs played a key role in reviving Indira Gandhi’s political career, yet he was humiliated by the Congress leadership, Vijayendra said and sought to know Siddaramaiah’s achievements that could be compared with that of Urs. Urs was elected unopposed, while Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah became CM because of certain circumstances, he said.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of forgetting the AHINDA ideology after coming to power, he said the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites in Mysuru was a proof of this. The failure to implement the Kantharaj Commission report is a betrayal of AHINDA communities and Kannadigas, Vijayendra alleged.