Conservationists oppose turning forest patches into tourist spots, tree parks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: During the recent inspection, forest department officials of Bengaluru urban division, found leopard droppings in Madapanahalli forest patch, located in north Bengaluru, near Yelahanka. This has raised concerns among conservationists and department officials, calling for the state government’s urgent need to protect the existing forest patches in and around Bengaluru from being made tourist spots and tree parks. The government, on January 1, announced to convert Madapanahalli forest patch, spread across 153 acres, into Vishwa Guru Basavanna Biodiversity Park, with the aim to make it the third lung space on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh with native trees, medicinal plants and a bird sanctuary.

“The droppings show that the leopard must have been passing by the region, but no sightings have been reported. Earlier, leopard sightings were common in Bengaluru outskirts, but now their presence has increased in urban and peri-urban areas. There has been a rise in man-animal conflicts in recent times.

We regularly get calls about leopard sightings in apartment complexes and industrial areas. All this would not have increased, had the existing forest patches been well protected. Their shrinking and conversion into tree parks and bio-diversity parks are causing problems,” said a forest official, who did not want to be named.