Dy CM DKS: Jealousy over popular support to Valmiki statue triggered Ballari clash

BALLARI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the recent violence in Ballari was triggered by jealousy over public response to the installation of a Valmiki statue in Ballari, with a Congress fact-finding committee concluding that the incident occurred after a banner was removed in an insulting manner.

Shivakumar said here that the committee had informed the party that some elements, unable to tolerate the popular support for the Valmiki statue, tried to remove the banner which escalated into the unfortunate incident.

“If leaders like Janardhan Reddy or Sriramulu had any objection they could have informed the municipal commissioner, police officials or elected representatives and had it removed officially. Instead, the banner was torn down in a manner that insulted Valmiki,” he added

He said Congress workers later tried to reinstall the banner when the violence broke out. “The police acted firmly and took necessary decisions. Arrests have already been made, and actions of private security guards are also under scrutiny,” he said.

On demands for Z-category security to former minister and MLA G Janardhan Reddy, he said police security has already been provided to MLAs and MPs. “If Z-category security is required, the Union government must extend it. We won’t object to it,” he said.