Hoax bomb threats target Karnataka cities

BENGALURU: Various courts across Karnataka, including the High Court bench in Dharwad and district courts in Mysuru, Gadag and Bagalkot were put on high alert after receiving emails warning of bomb explosions inside the court premises on Tuesday morning.

In Bengaluru, Regional Passport Office located at Koramangala received a similar threat email.The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax.

In Dharwad, court proceedings were resumed after police and bomb squad sanitized the campus in a three-hour-long inspection. The email had warned of an explosion around 1.55 pm in the court premises. Police Superintendent Gunjan Arya said the threat was a hoax.

At the Mysuru District Court, an email was received around 10.30 am at the office of the Mysuru Principal and District Judge, Usha Rani, warning of three blasts between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, targeting both court complexes—one on Krishnaraja Boulevard and the main court complex at Malalavadi in Kuvempunagar—triggering anxiety across the premises.

Panic in several courts across Karnataka

The threat created panic at Mysuru District Court complex, with judges, advocates, court staff and litigants rushing out of the buildings. The police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs, evacuated all 54 court halls and offices in both complexes and sealed the main gates to prevent entry. The police said no suspicious or explosive materials were found during the inspection and the threat was a hoax.