Karnataka delegation meets Kerala Guv, seeks halt of Malayalam Bill affecting Kannada minority

MANGALURU: A delegation of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum urging him to halt and review the proposed Malayalam Language Bill–2025, citing concerns over its impact on Kannada-speaking minorities in the border district.

In the memorandum, KBADA secretary Prakash V. Mattihalli expressed strong opposition to the bill recently passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The delegation stated that a similar bill had been rejected by the President of India in 2017 and argued that the current bill is unconstitutional and detrimental to the interests of the large Kannada-speaking population in Kasaragod district.

The delegation expressed serious concern over Section 2(6) of the Malayalam Language Bill–2025, which mandates Malayalam as the first language from Classes 1 to 10 in all government and private schools, including Kannada-medium schools.

They stated that in areas like Kasaragod, students currently study Kannada as their first language and opt for languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit or Urdu as their second language, a choice that would be adversely affected if the bill is implemented.

The memorandum warned that enforcing Malayalam as a compulsory first language would burden Kannada-speaking students, especially when they pursue higher education outside Kerala, and would have long-term adverse consequences on their academic and professional futures.