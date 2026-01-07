Mahadevappa says CM Siddaramaiah’s fall would sink Congress, AHINDA communities

MYSURU: Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa on Tuesday said that any setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have serious consequences for both the Congress and the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities.

Speaking in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mahadevappa said it was impossible to imagine the Congress or the state government without Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

“Many people keep raising slogans projecting different leaders as the next Chief Minister. Even my name is taken at times. But Dalit organisation leaders are wise... they clearly say Siddaramaiah should continue as Chief Minister, and if there is any change, Dalits should be given an opportunity,” Mahadevappa said, stressing that Siddaramaiah should remain strong till 2028 and complete his full term.

“There is no objection even if he continues for another term,” the minister added.

Describing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s personality, Mahadevappa said that the former never valued flattery and believed in a practical outlook on power. “If it stays, it stays; if it goes, it goes that has always been Siddaramaiah’s mindset. But that does not mean we should allow him to be sidelined,” he said.

“Those who seek power must have a history of struggle, strong character and moral integrity. Power cannot be given just because someone claims influence. Siddaramaiah is a mass leader and an unquestionable leader,” he said.

Praising the Chief Minister’s political career, Mahadevappa described Siddaramaiah as a leader with a tiger face and a tender heart, adding that he had maintained a clean political life for decades without a single allegation against him.