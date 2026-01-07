Minister HD Kumaraswamy: Govt shielding accused; No double post-mortem: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has accused Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara of covering up the Ballari firing incident in which Congress worker Rajashekhar was killed. Calling it a “murder case”, Kumaraswamy alleged serious lapses and manipulation in the post-mortem examination, triggering a sharp political row. Rajashekhar was killed during a firing incident that broke out amid clashes reportedly linked to a dispute over a banner in Ballari.

Kumaraswamy claimed that a “double post-mortem” was conducted on the victim and said his allegations were based on facts and not speculation. Referring to the statement of the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Superintendent, Kumaraswamy said the post-mortem began around 6 pm and lasted for three hours due to multiple injuries on the body. However, he questioned why a second doctor was called in when one doctor could have completed the procedure.

He argued that if the intention was to find the truth, forensic experts should have been involved. Kumaraswamy also alleged that the State Government was making efforts to close the case. He demanded a CBI probe, alleging that the Congress government is shielding the accused.

Rejecting the allegations, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said there was no second post-mortem and that he accepted the doctors’ version that the autopsy was conducted only once. “The doctor has clearly said today that there was only one post-mortem, should we take the doctor’s version or should we take Kumaaraswamy’s version?” he said.

He dismissed Kumaraswamy’s claims as politically motivated and aimed at creating unnecessary confusion when an investigation is still going on. “This is the third time I am serving as Home Minister, I know when to take tough decisions, I don’t need to take lessons from anyone.