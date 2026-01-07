Potential Karnataka-Penang tech collaboration, skill development

BENGALURU: A delegation led by Jagdeep Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang, Malaysia, met Karnataka Minister for IT & BT Priyank Kharge on Tuesday to explore potential collaboration between the two regions in key technology sectors, including semiconductors, deep technology, space applications, smart cities, and skilling.

The discussions focused on identifying complementary strengths. Karnataka showcased its capabilities in software development, research and development, chip design, startups, deep tech, and talent development, while Penang highlighted its expertise in electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, advanced materials, and industrial scale-up.

The Penang delegation expressed interest in formalising cooperation through a MoU. Both sides agreed to identify priority areas such as semiconductor and chip design, skilling and talent exchange, deep technology, space applications, and smart cities, and to continue discussions through sustained engagement.

Skilling and talent development emerged as a major focus area, particularly in response to Penang’s growing demand for advanced semiconductor and integrated circuit design engineers.

While Penang has strong capabilities in manufacturing, assembly, and testing, officials noted gaps in chip architecture and next-generation design, areas where Karnataka has a strong talent base.