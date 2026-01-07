Welfare scheme mooted for kids of convicts in prisons across Karnataka

BENGALURU: After visiting 10 prisons across the state, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued a direction to enroll the children below 18 years belonging to the prisoners under Mission Vatsalya, where a child will get Rs 4,000 a month to cover education costs (for purchasing uniforms and books) and scholarships to ensure their holistic development and protection.

The direction comes in the backdrop of information from jail authorities that 172 prisoners in Bengaluru Central Prison have at least 2 children below 18 years in their families.

Shashidhar Kosambe, the chairperson of the KSCPCR, who visited prisons, including Bengaluru Central Prison, Ramanagara, Vijayapura, Ballari, Bidar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Chikkaballapura, and after seeing prisoners, said he wondered who would take care of the children of the inmates.

“Many of the prisoners might have been the sole breadwinner of their families, and when they end up in jail, their children are left to suffer for no fault of theirs. Hence, I have issued a direction to the Child Welfare Committee, Bengaluru West’ (CWC, Anekal Division) and the jail authorities to identify the prisoners’ children aged below 18 and ensure that they get psycho-sociological support to ensure their upbringing is filled with discipline and dignity,” said Kosambe.