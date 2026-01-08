After becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving CM, Siddaramaiah plans cabinet reshuffle ahead of budget

BENGALURU: Days after creating history by becoming the longest-serving CM of Karnataka, surpassing the record of D Devaraj Urs, Siddaramaiah now plans to consolidate his position further by carrying out a cabinet reshuffle exercise ahead of the state budget, informed sources told The New Indian Express.
According to sources, the CM has sought the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for January 13 to discuss the matter. Siddaramaiah is said to have also discussed the issue with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, a close aide of Rahul. It is to be seen whether Rahul will give his nod for the reshuffle before the budget session or after. If not a reshuffle, Siddaramaiah at least wants to expand his cabinet by filling the two vacancies, added a party insider.
But ministerial aspirants such as the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed, reiterated that the process for a reshuffle would commence after January 10.
“If Rahul gives his nod for the reshuffle, it signals that Siddaramaiah’s leadership is undeterred even as DCM DK Shivakumar’s camp insists on a change,” an MLA told The New Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the Shivakumar camp has also started taking positions, as they did last November, that necessitated the intervention of the party high command. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar hosted each other for breakfast following the instruction of the Congress high command, and to some extent the issue of change in leadership was also resolved then, observed a Congress leader.
It is to be seen whether the Shivakumar camp resorts to a similar strategy to exert pressure on the party high command this time around by visiting Delhi, the Congress leader added. The Siddaramaiah camp is upbeat over their leader breaking URS’ record, batting for his continuation as the CM.
Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM. The CM’s economic advisor, Basavaraja Rayaraddi, wished that Siddaramaiah should continue to deliver the goods to the people of the state.