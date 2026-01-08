After becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving CM, Siddaramaiah plans cabinet reshuffle ahead of budget

BENGALURU: Days after creating history by becoming the longest-serving CM of Karnataka, surpassing the record of D Devaraj Urs, Siddaramaiah now plans to consolidate his position further by carrying out a cabinet reshuffle exercise ahead of the state budget, informed sources told The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the CM has sought the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for January 13 to discuss the matter. Siddaramaiah is said to have also discussed the issue with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, a close aide of Rahul. It is to be seen whether Rahul will give his nod for the reshuffle before the budget session or after. If not a reshuffle, Siddaramaiah at least wants to expand his cabinet by filling the two vacancies, added a party insider.

But ministerial aspirants such as the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed, reiterated that the process for a reshuffle would commence after January 10.

“If Rahul gives his nod for the reshuffle, it signals that Siddaramaiah’s leadership is undeterred even as DCM DK Shivakumar’s camp insists on a change,” an MLA told The New Indian Express.