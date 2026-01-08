Became CM with people’s blessings, satisfied with my governance: Siddaramaiah

HAVERI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he became the CM with the blessings of the people and expressed satisfaction over his administration.

“To remain in politics, one must have the blessings of the people. With their blessings, I have come this far, and I will remain in politics as long as I continue to receive their support. Moreover, I am satisfied with my administration,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Haveri on Wednesday.

When asked if he will complete his full term, the CM left it to the decision of the Congress high command.

On the Centre’s tax devolution, the Chief Minister said, “We pay taxes amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh crore, but what we get back is only Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000 crore. For every one rupee we give, we get back only 14 paise from the Centre. It did not give Rs 5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Canal project,” he said, adding that the state could lose Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore with the reduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) rates for this year and could lose Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore yearly in the future.

Further claiming that injustice was being meted out to Karnataka by the Centre, the CM said, “The 15th Finance Commission had recommended providing Rs 5,495 crore to the state, but even that was not given. The Union Government did not give Rs 3,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road, nor Rs 3,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru lakes. It has given nothing”.

On BJP’s criticism that Siddaramaiah’s government has emptied the treasury, he said the saffron party leaders were experts at telling lies.