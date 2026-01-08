Bengaluru tops list of preferred cities for working women: Report

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not only a preferred destination for its climate, but is also emerging as the most favoured city for women to work and live, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Top Cities for Women in India report, based on a nationwide assessment by Avtar Group, a workplace culture consulting firm, ranked Bengaluru as the most preferred city for women to work in India. Other cities in the top 10 include Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore.

The report presents a longitudinal inclusivity index that tracks how Indian cities enable women’s workforce participation, safety, and career growth, while identifying role-model cities and emerging best practices. It also offers a structured framework for organisations, policymakers and urban stakeholders to strengthen women’s participation in the workforce.

A total of 125 cities were assessed and compared with findings from previous editions. Cities were ranked based on their overall City Inclusion Score, derived from social and industrial inclusion indicators.

The social inclusion score is calculated based on four parameters, city liveability, safety, women’s representation in employment, and women’s empowerment. The industrial inclusion score is based on the density of women-friendly and inclusive industries, career enablers for women, and the presence of gender-inclusive organisations.