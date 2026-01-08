BJP gearing up for local body elections, will highlight Congress' 'misrule', says Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that his party is preparing for elections to local bodies in the state.

Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said with the objective of strengthening the party organisation, the state unit president and senior leaders have started holding district-level meetings. “BJP’s aim is to ensure the victory of its candidates by highlighting the Congress government’s misrule in the state,” he added.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s record (breaking Devaraj Urs’) as the longest serving chief minister, Yediyurappa said the governance style of Urs was different and it can’t be compared with that of Siddaramaiah. He alleged that the government headed by Siddaramaiah is corrupt. BJP’s aim is to return to power in the state with an absolute majority in the next assembly elections.

“Our party workers are working hard. BJP will emerge victorious in the local body elections in the coming days,” he said.