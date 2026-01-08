Three dead, five injured in boiler accident at Karnataka sugar factory

BELAGAVI: A tragic industrial accident at Inamdar Sugar Factory near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk claimed the lives of three workers and left five others seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred during repair work on AVCP No. 1, a 40-foot-high vessel used for boiling sugarcane juice. According to factory authorities, the unit had been shut prior to repairs. However, while workers were removing nuts and bolts from the curfew wall for maintenance, hot water suddenly gushed from a valve and fell on those working below.

Eyewitnesses said the workers screamed in agony as the scalding water fell on them, causing severe burns. Fellow workers immediately alerted the management, who arranged ambulances and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Two workers were declared dead on arrival, while another succumbed to injuries later.

Six workers sustained serious burns and were initially treated locally before being shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi for advanced care. Doctors indicated that the toll may rise as some workers are in a critical condition.

The deceased are Akshay Chopade (45) of Jamkhandi, Deepak Munavalli (31) of Nesaragi, and Sudarshan Banoshi (25) of Chikkamunavalli in Khanapur taluk.

The injured are Bharat Basappa Sarawadi (27) of Godachinamalki village in Gokak taluk, Raghavendra Giriyal (35) of Gokak, Manju Teradala (35) of Athani, Manju Kajagara (28) of Aravalli in Bailhongal, and Guru Tamannavar of Mareguddi in Bagalkot district.

Police Inspector IM Mathpathi of Murgod Police Station visited the site and conducted an inspection. A case was registered, and investigation is under way to determine how the hot water leaked despite safety precautions.