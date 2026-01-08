Tiger found dead in Bhadra Reserve during census; death attributed to fight

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The carcass of an eight-year-old male tiger was found in survey no 15 of Gane Giri in the Hebbe Forest Range of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve on the morning of January 6.

Tiger census enumerators noticed the carcass on Tuesday morning near the Kodhi anti-poaching camp. The tiger was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Phulkit Mina visited the spot and examined the cause of death with the assistance of expert veterinarians. Following a thorough examination, the DCF stated that the tiger likely died due to a territorial fight between two male tigers. The postmortem examination, conducted by veterinarians Sachin Naik and Shivakumar, revealed severe injuries near the front leg and neck region, consistent with wounds sustained during territorial combat.

All canine teeth and claws were found intact, ruling out poaching as the cause of death.Officials said the entire process was carried out in strict adherence to the standard operating procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The carcass was cremated after the postmortem.