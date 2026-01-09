CIP flags delay in naxal rehabilitation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Citizens Initiative for Peace (CIP) on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister to issue an order that all decisions related to the rehabilitation of released naxals are implemented immediately.

They also demanded to appoint a special officer to ensure that funds sanctioned for the development of Naxal-affected areas are utilised for their intended purpose.

“After the killing of Vikram Gowda, the forum worked as a bridge between the government and the naxalites with the objective of bringing the remaining naxals into the mainstream.

Members visited the forest several times and persuaded them, and on January 8, 2025, a few naxals were handed over to government custody.

Prior to this, during discussions, the forum undertook this initiative only after securing assurances from the government that who surrendered would be treated with dignity, that the cases pending against them would be resolved at the earliest.

However, even after one year, barring a few facilities, the other assurances have still not been fulfilled,” said Nagaragere Ramesh of the forum.