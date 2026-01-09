Home Minister G Parameshwara rejects demand for CBI probe into Ballari violence

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday rejected the demand of Opposition leaders for a CBI probe into Ballari violence in which a Congress worker was killed a few days ago and said the state police are capable of investigating the case.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Parameshwara said the demand for the CBI probe arises when the state police fail to achieve any breakthrough in the case. There is no need to handover the case to the CBI now.

This has been decided by the state cabinet. Slamming Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Dr Parameshwara said, “Being a minister, Kumaraswamy made personal comments against me. I can also do the same. He should have spoken in a responsible manner.’’

Dr Parameshwara said as the Home Minister of the state, he is aware of law and order and knows how to maintain it. “I have been in politics for 38 years and handled several responsible positions in the government efficiently. I have also worked with Kumaraswamy during his tenure as CM. He should know my capacity,’’ he added.

On the alleged Hubballi stripping incident, he said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashikumar had clarified that the police had no role in it. He said the police commissioner had stated that the woman herself had removed her clothes in front of the constables and officers, who brought her to the station in connection with some cases against her. One should not politicise such issues.