Hubballi ‘disrobing’ incident takes political turn

HUBBALLI: An incident in which a woman BJP worker was allegedly stripped and assaulted by police while being taken to a police station here a few days ago has taken a political turn.

While Congress leaders are backing the police action, claiming that the woman herself had removed her clothes and assaulted constables and officers who went to take her into custody, BJP leaders are demanding that members of the police team be suspended for their “shameful” act.

Meanwhile, a case against local Congress corporator Suvarna Kalkuntla and eight others has been registered for allegedly threatening Vijaylakshmi Handi, the BJP worker, in connection with a clash during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Hubballi recently. The police registered the case based on a complaint from Vijaylakshmi’s family members and BJP workers. Survarna Kalkuntla, however, is being treated in KMC-RC hospital for some ailment.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, have expressed their anguish over the alleged incident. Local BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Congress leader and district in-charge minister Santosh Lad, who held a meeting with police officers here, said he never felt that the police team, which went to take the BJP worker into custody, would indulge in such an act. The woman herself removed her clothes despite the team stopping her from doing so. Those who tried to stop her were allegedly beaten and bitten. The government has taken the alleged incident seriously and will act accordingly, he added.