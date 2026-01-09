Hubballi ‘disrobing’ incident takes political turn

HUBBALLI: An incident in which a woman BJP worker was allegedly stripped and assaulted by police while being taken to a police station here a few days ago has taken a political turn.
While Congress leaders are backing the police action, claiming that the woman herself had removed her clothes and assaulted constables and officers who went to take her into custody, BJP leaders are demanding that members of the police team be suspended for their “shameful” act.
Meanwhile, a case against local Congress corporator Suvarna Kalkuntla and eight others has been registered for allegedly threatening Vijaylakshmi Handi, the BJP worker, in connection with a clash during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Hubballi recently. The police registered the case based on a complaint from Vijaylakshmi’s family members and BJP workers. Survarna Kalkuntla, however, is being treated in KMC-RC hospital for some ailment.
Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, have expressed their anguish over the alleged incident. Local BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in Hubballi on Wednesday.
Congress leader and district in-charge minister Santosh Lad, who held a meeting with police officers here, said he never felt that the police team, which went to take the BJP worker into custody, would indulge in such an act. The woman herself removed her clothes despite the team stopping her from doing so. Those who tried to stop her were allegedly beaten and bitten. The government has taken the alleged incident seriously and will act accordingly, he added.
BJP women’s wing president C Manjula, who visited Vijaylakshmi’s house, alleged that police inspector Hatti is a goon in uniform and the video that went viral is a proof of this. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also spoke loosely about the incident. This shows the irresponsible mindset of the state government. It is clear that the police acted at the behest of Survarna Kalkuntla, she alleged.
“Will a helpless woman remove her clothes in the presence of many women constables and officers? The incident should be investigated by a retired judge,” she said.
In Dharwad, members of the BJP women’s wing staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday, seeking action against the police team involved in the alleged incident.
‘Cong targeting BJP workers’
LoP in Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy has written to CM Siddaramaiah stating that the alleged incident in Hubballi harmed the dignity of women. The alleged incident showed the failure of the police department. It indicated that the state government is intentionally targeting BJP workers.If no action is taken against those responsible for the alleged incident, BJP will intensify its protest, he said.
ACP to probe Handi cases
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appointed ACP Shivaraj Katakabavi as the investigating officer to probe cases registered against BJP worker Vijaylakshmi Handi.
The commissioner has ordered Keshavpur police inspector SK Hatti to report to the control room immediately.
Gantikeri police inspector Jadhav has been directed to take additional charge of the Keshavpur police station.