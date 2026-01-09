Implementing Gadgil report in letter, spirit is best tribute to ‘Forest Man’

DHARWAD: Implementing the Western Ghats report prepared by noted ecologist Professor Madhav Gadgil in its true spirit would be the best tribute to the “Forest Man”, says Sharada Dabade, a Dharwad-based author who translated two of his books.

“Professor Madhav Gadgil not only loved the forest and studied it in a scientific manner. He leaves behind an immense treasure of knowledge on Indian forests and the Western Ghats. His report on the Ghats should be implemented in the right spirit, which will be the right tribute to the man,” Sharada Dabade said.

Recalling her association with Professor Gadgil, she said he ventured deep into several parts of the Western Ghats to document unique flora and fauna, as well as tribal communities.

“Be it the Western Ghats of Uttara Kannada, Silent Valley of Kerala or the Ghat region of Maharashtra, he walked long miles to gather information. Being a scientist, he spoke to several grassroots people like mahouts, tribal men and forest guards to get information. He respected every single thing in the forest. Whenever he returned to his Pune home from the forests, he used to observe ants and spiders before dusting the house. His interest in Ficus species of trees helped several Indian forest divisions preserve rare tree species,” she explained.

Sharada has won the Sahitya Akademi Award for her translation of the book Environment and Equity, written by Ramachandra Guha and Madhav Gadgil. She later translated Walk of the Hills into Kannada.

“The translation of Walk of the Hills was given to me by my brother Nagesh Hegde. I was happy to take up the work, Eru Ghattada Nadige. He documented several lesser-known facts of Indian forests,” she said.

“Through his books, articles and discoveries, he will live amongst us. It is now important to take forward what he gave us through his knowledge. His report on the Western Ghats is detailed and meant for the protection of the Ghats. The destruction of the Ghats from his childhood and young days forced him to take up scientific conservation work on the Western Ghats,” she added.