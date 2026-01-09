Karnataka enumerators allege payment delays months after socio-economic survey ends

BENGALURU: More than 1.7 lakh enumerators, bulk of them government school teachers, and hundreds drawn from different government departments deputed for the exercise, allege that payments, especially for Bengaluru, remain unpaid nearly two months after the government’s flagship Socio-Economic and Educational Survey concluded on October 31, 2025.

Each enumerator was to receive a lump sum of Rs 5,100, in addition to Rs 100 for every household surveyed. With most enumerators covering between 100 and 200 households, the variable component alone was expected to fetch them an additional Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 over and above their regular salaries. However, sources say both the fixed honorarium and the household-based payments are either pending or only partially credited in several cases.

Many teachers say they were pulled away from schools and offices and personal commitments, working long hours under difficult conditions, only to be left chasing payments. “This is classic government apathy,” said an observer, questioning the administration’s sincerity towards those implementing its flagship programmes.

Former Backward Classes Commission chairman CS Dwarakanath said he was unaware of payment delays but said the enumerators deserved immediate compensation. “They braved harsh weather, visited houses repeatedly, and some even faced caste and religious humiliation while collecting data. They must be paid without any further delay,” he said.

Backward Classes Commission Chairman and former Advocate General Madhusudhan Naik said, “We have paid the amount about two-months-ago. We had inquired with the officers concerned about this a week ago.’’

Sources said the money was not paid because the enumerators were drawn from different departments and the government does not have their personal bank details. Some pointed out there were delays for payments for enumerators even in the case of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.