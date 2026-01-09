Karnataka government to issue A-Khata for 10 lakh unauthorised properties

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved issuing of A-Khata for unauthorised ‘B-Khata’ for about 10 lakh properties, including plots, buildings, apartments and flats that have come up without obtaining the approval of the competent authorities within the limits of the urban local bodies across the state.

But it will be executed subject to the further approval by the competent authorities as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961.

This has been interpreted as a significant move in the wake of forthcoming polls to urban local bodies, including municipalities to woo citizens and bring revenue to the exchequer with the imposition of penalties ranging from 5 per cent to 30 per cent.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the guidelines that were applied for the issue of ‘A-Khata’ in five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would prevail in the proposed scheme. “As of now there was no legal complication with regard to the issue of A-Khata under GBA and if there is a problem we (government) will resolve it”, he clarified while replying to a query.

The Cabinet has approved the premature release of 33 life sentence prisoners in various central prisons of the state on the basis of their good conduct. But two life sentence prisoners--Beerappa Mayappa of Gokak and Faiz Khan Sameeullah Khah of Kolar--will be released only after obtaining the consent of the Union Home Ministry, the minister said.

The Cabinet has decided to install statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi at various places in Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation. “Since the new generation of people have no idea of the history of the great luminaries it has been decided to install the statues to convey the message,” Patil said.