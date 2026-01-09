Karnataka minister tells cops to raise awareness of social media ills in schools, colleges

BENGALURU: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar suggested that police visit schools and colleges four days a week to create awareness about social media and protect children from exploitation.

She suggested this while addressing the inauguration of district-level police officers’ workshop on ‘Children’s Online Safety’, organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) in collaboration with Child Fund India at Vikasa Soudha on Thursday.

Police officials should create awareness about problems caused by social media, she said, suggesting that various departments, including Police and Education departments, should invest in all-round development and protection of children. “According to a report, 78 per cent of children from rural areas are more addicted to using mobile phones, laptops, tabs and computers than children from urban areas, and this is causing increase in rape cases of women and girls. Authorities should take steps to prevent this,” she said.

The minister also highlighted that children aged 14 to 18 are most addicted to social media. “This is really worrying. Despite the formation of a committee comprising Law, Education, Health and Rural Development departments, the scourge of social media and online harassment has not stopped or reduced,” she added.

KSCPCR Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe, Women’s Development Corporation President G Padmavati, DDPIs, Diet principals and officials of various departments were present.