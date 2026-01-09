Karnataka MP writes to Centre seeking fund allocation for Cauvery conservation

MADIKERI: Mysuru–Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has written to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti seeking central government support for the conservation of the River Cauvery in Kodagu.

The MP highlighted the immediate need to prevent pollution to the river and sought fund allocation in the union budget for Cauvery river conservation, sanitation, waste management and riverbank protection works.

The letter stressed on the immediate need for conservation and development of the riverbanks of Cauvery across the district. The MP also pointed out that the river has become a victim of increased pollution due to the flow of untreated wastewater from houses and commercial setups and from encroachments alongside the riverbanks.

“These issues are affecting water quality, public health, river ecology and the livelihoods of people dependent on the river,” the MP noted.

He urged the union minister to order a comprehensive survey of the boundaries of the River Cauvery in the district to enable eviction of the encroachments, followed by rehabilitation and systematic riverbank development in a planned manner.