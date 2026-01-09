Karnataka's Yuva Nidhi lags as youth shun free skill training

BENGALURU: While there are nearly three lakh beneficiaries under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, one of the five guarantee schemes of the State government that provides financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders, it seems the beneficiaries are not keen to develop skills to land a job, with 90 per cent of them refraining from registering for Yuva Nidhi Plus scheme.

Launched in February 2024, this scheme was to help graduates develop skills for jobs, free of cost, through training programmes at various institutions.

The poor admissions are despite the government reaching out to the beneficiaries through calls and SMS on their mobile numbers, encouraging them to enrol for Yuva Nidhi Plus. “They are scared the government will stop providing funds under Yuva Nidhi scheme. But that is not the truth, when they are being trained, the government will still support them with funds under the guarantee scheme until they get placement,” the minister said.

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “Around 2,98,000 graduates and diploma holders have registered under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, and the government wants to offer skill-based training that can make them employable. However, none of them have come forward to register and access training.”

The initiative aims to train 25,000 Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries under various skill courses, and Rs 27 crore was set aside for Yuva Nidhi Plus. Patil said, “The funds set aside were not utilised during 2025, now the department has decided to increase the training target by consolidating the 2025 and 2026 funds.”