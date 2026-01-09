NCW takes suo motu cognisance of alleged assault on woman BJP worker during arrest in Hubballi

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Women on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a viral video from Hubballi, Karnataka, showing a female BJP worker allegedly being assaulted and her clothes torn while being arrested. The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within five days.

The NCW chairperson sent a letter to the Karnataka state police chief to conduct a fair and impartial investigation. “Such conduct, if established, amounts to grave violation of a woman’s dignity, personal liberty, and protection from gender-based violence,’’ she stated. The NCW demanded that an FIR be registered, and an impartial and time-bound investigation, including examination of video evidence. The commission also demanded strict departmental and criminal action against erring officials, besides medical aid, psychological support, rehabilitation and compensation to the victim as per law.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded that the State government suspend the inspector and all police officials involved by 10am Friday. “I will go to Hubballi and protest,’’ he said. Calling the police ‘’Dushyasana’’, he said police stripping a woman has made the state hang its head in shame.

He alleged that there was no safety for women under the Congress government. “During the session in Belagavi, a Dalit woman was stripped and assaulted. Recently, a girl was raped in Mysuru. Now in Hubballi, police themselves have stripped and assaulted a woman. This is a mirror to the law and order situation,” he said.