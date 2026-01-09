Union minister Joshi defends VB-G RAM G Act, says it won’t snatch job rights

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has denied the Congress’ claim that the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme would snatch the employment rights of the rural population.

“This is a complete falsehood, as no law is required to implement any Central or Centrally-sponsored scheme,” Joshi told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Joshi said that the scheme does not take away the right to work and that the number of guaranteed workdays has been increased to 125 days. “Even when MGNREGA existed under Congress rule, the average employment provided by various state governments was only about 50 days, and there are numerous examples of work being done using JCB machines,” he said.

“When the rural job scheme was conceptualised 20 years ago, there was no vision of a Viksit Bharat or long-term asset creation. At that time, the country and its people were facing severe economic hardship. The scheme carries an important vision, if villages are not developed with basic infrastructure and long-term assets, large-scale migration from rural areas will take place. Necessary changes have been introduced in the scheme from time to time,” he defended.