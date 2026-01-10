Amid leadership talk, Rajanna meets Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: In a development that has fuelled political curiosity amid talk of leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, former minister KN Rajanna on Friday met Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at his Bengaluru residence, shortly before the latter left for Delhi.

The meeting saw the two senior Congress leaders in discussion for some time, triggering speculation in political circles. The interaction assumes significance as Satish is travelling to Delhi at a time when intense deliberations are underway within the party over leadership issues and organisational changes.

Satish, playing down the meeting, said that there was nothing unusual about Rajanna calling on him. “Party MLAs meeting each other is quite natural. There is no need to attach any special meaning to this,” the minister said.

Clarifying his Delhi visit, Satish asserted that it was purely personal. “I am going to Delhi for personal work. I am not travelling with any political agenda. A new building is being constructed there and I am visiting to inspect it,” he said.

On speculation surrounding a possible change of the KPCC president, Satish said discussions were ongoing but there was no clarity on when, or if, any change would take place. “Leadership change is not being discussed from today alone. But there will be no change tomorrow or even in the near future.