BJP starts groundwork for local body elections in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including party state president BY Vijayendra, are holding a series of meetings with district party leaders to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, ahead of local body polls.

A senior BJP leader said Vijayendra and senior leaders, including members of the state core committee, are holding separate meetings with leaders from each district to discuss the issues in detail.

The leaders are looking at measures to strengthen the party organization at the grassroots level, preparations for zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls likely to be held this year, and also resolve differences, if any, among local leaders to ensure they all work as a cohesive unit, the party leader said.

Apart from district unit presidents, MLAs, MPs, former MPs and MLAs are attending meetings that started on January 5 and will continue till January 13.

On Friday, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, DV Sadananda Gowda and other senior leaders attended meetings at the party office.