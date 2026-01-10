CM Siddaramaiah likely to push for reshuffle, may visit Delhi after January 22

BENGALURU: Speculation over a major cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka has intensified with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to travel to New Delhi after the January 22 cabinet meeting, fuelling talk of an impending government overhaul.

While the official reason for the exercise is to fill two vacant cabinet berths, party insiders suggest the move could go well beyond a routine expansion.

Sources indicate that the Congress high command is weighing a performance-based reshuffle that may see several ministers dropped to streamline the government ahead of the crucial final two years of its term. By then the celebrations of being the longest serving CM would be over.

Former AICC president and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi also has returned from his trip abroad.

According to senior party leaders familiar with the discussions, as many as 8–10 ministers perceived to be underperforming are under review. “This is not just about filling vacancies. There is pressure to energise the cabinet and present a sharper, more delivery-focused team,” a Congress source said.

The reshuffle is also seen as part of a larger political balancing act between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, whose respective camps continue to jostle for influence within the government and the party.

Any reconfiguration of the cabinet is expected to carefully factor in factional equations, regional representation and caste balance. At present, the vacancies created by the exit of B Nagendra and KN Rajanna is likely to be taken up. However, the possibility of a wider shake-up hinges on approval from the party’s central leadership.