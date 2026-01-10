CM Siddaramaiah will complete full term: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

KOLAR: Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday reiterated that CM Siddaramaiah will continue in office for the full term till 2028, while stating that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should become CM only after Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media in Kolar, Zameer said, “We have always maintained that Shivakumar should become the chief minister, but only after Siddaramaiah. That is our demand.” Commenting on Shivakumar’s loyalty to the Congress, the minister remarked, “Congress runs in Shivakumar’s blood. Many of us have come from different parties, but Congress is in his blood. Blood cannot be changed.”

On repeated rumours about leadership change, Zameer said: “Those who spoke about a November revolution, December revolution, and now January Sankranti should understand that nothing will happen. The high command is with Siddaramaiah.” Zameer was in Kolar to inaugurate Noorani Mosque at Lakshmipur in Srinivaspura.