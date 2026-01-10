Karnataka petroleum dealers raise alarm over fake emission papers

Karnataka

The petroleum dealers called on the Reddy to introduce robust solutions, including VAHAN integration and a secure emission testing mechanism.
Many ETC centres, operated from petroleum retail outlets, still rely on systems prone to generating fake certificates, sometimes through NIC software.
BENGALURU: Karnataka petroleum dealers have urged the transport department to take immediate action against irregularities in the issuance of Emission Test Certificates (ETC) across Karnataka.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, the dealers highlighted the circulation of fake ETC by a few centres due to outdated and vulnerable testing systems.

The dealers stressed the critical need for a foolproof emission testing system. They pointed out that many ETC centres, operated from petroleum retail outlets, still rely on systems prone to generating fake certificates, sometimes through NIC software. A report highlighting these issues has been submitted to the Minister for review.

The letter also raised concerns over the non-integration of ETC with the VAHAN portal, which has reportedly caused motorists to incur heavy fines in other states. Additionally, dealers flagged a scarcity of holograms required for certificate issuance, urging the government to ensure availability until a new system is implemented.

The petroleum dealers called on the Reddy to introduce robust solutions, including VAHAN integration and a secure emission testing mechanism.

