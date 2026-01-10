Lokayukta files suo motu case over illegal stone mining in Srinivasapura

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa registered a suo motu case on finding that stone mining is continuing at a site in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district, despite the lease being declared ‘defunct’. He also directed Kolar district authorities to take action against the mining unit and submit details of how many such units are running illegally in the entire taluk by February 16.
Referring to JN Stone Products, which is allegedly still operating the mining site even after the lease was declared defunct on February 19, 2025, Justice Veerappa said the authorities’ inaction amounts to dereliction of duty.
Registering a case against the deputy director of mines and geology, tahsildar, environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Kolar, the Upa Lokayukta noted that despite JN Stone Products and JNS Concrete Bricks running a stone quarry, officials failed to take action due to corruption and misconduct. It resulted in prima facie dereliction of duty, under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.
According to the complaint, JN Stone Products is running a stone quarry and crusher on land bearing Sy.No. 104 in Kondamari village, measuring 4 acres 35 guntas and Sy.No. 134, measuring 1 acre 34 guntas in Kodihali village. Following a complaint from a woman in September 2025 about illegal mining, the Upa Lokayukta directed the DSP, Lokayukta, Kolar, to visit the site and submit the report.
The case was registered against 25 different authorities of the Kolar district and directed them to furnish the details, such as the transactions done by JN Stone Crushers, JN Stone Products and JNS Concrete Bricks in the last five years, and how much royalty and GST were paid to the government and also whether power supply was obtained legally or not
The Upa Lokayukta also marked a copy of the complaint to the Kolar Deputy Commissioner, principal secretary to the Revenue department, director of mines and geology, minister for mines and Kolar district minister.
Official Scrutiny
How many stone quarries and crushers are there?
Is the transport of murram and sand being done illegally?
How many licences are issued under Rule 3-A of the KMCC rules for levelling of lands and their compliance?
Whether the Mineral Dispatch
Permit under Rule 42(1) of KMCC rules, issued using the Special Security Permit Paper sheet obtained from the competent authority?
Any cases registered for non-installation of GPS?