Lokayukta files suo motu case over illegal stone mining in Srinivasapura

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa registered a suo motu case on finding that stone mining is continuing at a site in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district, despite the lease being declared ‘defunct’. He also directed Kolar district authorities to take action against the mining unit and submit details of how many such units are running illegally in the entire taluk by February 16.

Referring to JN Stone Products, which is allegedly still operating the mining site even after the lease was declared defunct on February 19, 2025, Justice Veerappa said the authorities’ inaction amounts to dereliction of duty.

Registering a case against the deputy director of mines and geology, tahsildar, environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Kolar, the Upa Lokayukta noted that despite JN Stone Products and JNS Concrete Bricks running a stone quarry, officials failed to take action due to corruption and misconduct. It resulted in prima facie dereliction of duty, under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.