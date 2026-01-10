Minister Eshwar Khandre favourite as Lingayat Mahasabha President

BENGALURU: The All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has convened a crucial meeting on January 20 of senior office-bearers and members of the Working Committee, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, ostensibly to elect its next president. The meeting will decide who will complete the remaining 3.5 years of the five-year term, following the death of veteran leader and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa on December 14, 2025.

While senior leader Prabhakar Kore has advocated the selection of a unanimous candidate, sources said the final call rests with a select leadership group and is expected to be taken at the January 20 meeting. Minister and senior Congress MLA from Bhalki, Eshwar Khandre, who is currently serving as acting National President, has emerged as the leading contender for the post. A former secretary-general and senior vice-president of the Mahasabha, Khandre is seen as a continuity candidate capable of ensuring organisational stability during a sensitive transition.

Khandre also brings strong legacy to the role, with his late father Bheemanna Khandre having earlier served as Mahasabha president. Retired DGP Shankar Bidari continues as state president. Backed by key vice-presidents, including Prabhakar Kore and Veeranna Charantimath, the Mahasabha remains a formidable socio-political force in Karnataka, with significant influence in education and welfare initiatives, and one of the most influential groups of the Lingayat community.

While the Shamanur era has drawn to a close, the organisation is expected to retain its clout under the new leadership. When contacted, minister Eshwar Khandre too pushed for a unanimous choice to avoid internal friction, and told TNIE, “We hope to elect the new president unanimously.’’ The decision will determine if the organization retains its ‘kingmaker’ status in the post-Shamanur era.