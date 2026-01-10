NDA will win 150 seats in 2028 Karnataka polls, predicts JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) state youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday predicted that the NDA will win not less than 150 of the 224 seats in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

JDS has been a part of the BJP-led NDA since 2023.

Nikhil said that both the JDS and BJP are working together to meet the goal of winning 150 seats.

Speaking at a media interaction organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru, Nikhil hit back at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for saying that it’s better JDS merges with BJP. “The JDS won 19 seats in the last Assembly elections in Karnataka. How many seats did the Congress win in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi? First, remove the board that says ‘national Party’,” he quipped.

Nikhil asserted that he will certainly contest the next Assembly polls as he took a plunge into politics to enter the Assembly.

He claimed that the JDS has a 37% vote share in the Old Mysuru region and has a strong base in Kalyana Karnataka as well. “The statistics tell us what percent of the votes we have got. Our party also has its presence in Kittur Karnataka and the coastal districts,” he said.