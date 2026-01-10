Preparatory exam paper leaks test PU students’ nerves in Karnataka

MYSURU: With less than two months left for the Second PUC examination, instances of question paper leaks during preparatory exams have triggered anxiety among students, parents and teachers.

Second PU students in private colleges in Mysuru told TNIE that a few of their classmates had gained access to preparatory examination question papers well in advance through WhatsApp, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

The students alleged that their classmates had received Mathematics question paper, followed by English paper held on Thursday, which too was circulated nearly 24 hours in advance. The students claim that the same set of questions were given in the examination the next day. They said the leak was not limited to their college or a few individuals.

“Almost everyone had the paper. While the Mathematics question paper got leaked in the early morning of the preparatory exam, Kannada and English papers were available to many well in advance,” said a student.

Senior officials in the Department of Pre-University Education suspect that the leak originated in Shivamogga, from where the papers were circulated digitally across the state.

A principal of a reputed private college said these exams are a dress rehearsal for the final board exams. If discipline collapses at this stage, it sends a dangerous signal among the students and also about the department.

A government PU college lecturer said, “There is zero percent possibility of final examination question papers being leaked. Unlike preparatory exams, the final question papers are kept under the strict supervision of the Treasury Department and follow a highly secure protocol.”