RGUHS’ ‘Nasha Mukt’ camps go live in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With a view to save Karnataka from becoming a drug supply and addiction hub, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to conduct ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaigns across the state in all the districts, drawing more number of students to be part of the campaign.

Addressing the media, Dr Bhagvan B C, Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS said, “We all know the impact of drugs and substance abuse in Punjab and that is why it was called Udta Punjab. Similarly, there is rampant use of drugs in the North Eastern states and Kerala. Now, it is gradually moving to Karnataka and students have become a target for drug abuse”.

In order to prevent ‘Udta Karnataka’ from happening, that ruins individuals and disrupts their families, the camps are being conducted and have already completed it in eight districts. ‘’We will be soon moving to other districts to organise these camps”, he added.

The response from students participating in these camps are said to be overwhelming. ‘’Soon we will be conducting a campaign in Bengaluru, which will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar. Since conducting campaigns is not sufficient to disrupt supply and addiction, we have directed all the medical colleges to form a task force.

It will comprise head of the institution, teacher coordinator, student representatives, hostel wardens and officials from the nearest police station.