Rs 28 crore spent on winter session in Belagavi, says RTI activist

BELAGAVI: IT cost the state government Rs 27.78 crore to hold the winter session of the Assembly at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, according to RTI activist Bhimappa Gadad.

Addressing a press meet at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Belagavi on Friday, Gadad said that during the 10-day winter session, the Legislative Assembly functioned for 63 hours and 56 minutes, while the Legislative Council met for 51 hours and 48 minutes. In total, the proceedings lasted 115 hours and 45 minutes.

He said the government spent an average of nearly Rs 24 lakh per hour on the session. He said this was Rs 4 lakh more per hour than in 2023, when the hourly cost of the Belagavi session stood at approximately Rs 20 lakh. He said Rs 7.83 crore was spent on accommodation for dignitaries, ministers, legislators, officials and staff across 82 hotels in Belagavi.

Urban development works, temporary structures and seating arrangements undertaken by the Public Works Department cost Rs 4.94 crore. Food expenses, including meals and breakfast for ministers, legislators, officials and media personnel, amounted to over Rs 2.76 crore. Transport arrangements, including the deployment of 75 KSRTC buses for police personnel, cost Rs 1.19 crore.

He highlighted significant expenditure on allowances, fuel, and police arrangements. Police-related expenses alone, including accommodation, food and CCTV surveillance, exceeded Rs 9.14 crore.

He said that despite spending Rs 27.78 crore, the session failed to deliver meaningful outcomes for development or public interest, calling it a injustice to the people of Karnataka, especially those from the northern region.