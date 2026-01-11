As Congress attacks, tough task for BJP to defend VB-G RAM G Act

An intense high-stakes political battle is brewing in Karnataka over the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB G-RAM-G) Act, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), implemented under the UPA government in 2006.

The Siddaramaiah government has taken up cudgels against the new Act, squarely accusing the Centre of depriving those dependent on rural employment schemes for work. Earlier this week, the state cabinet unanimously decided not to accept the Act and to challenge it in the court on various grounds, including “violation of the right to work and livelihood of the citizens as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

The government has decided to hold a two-day special session of the state legislature to discuss the implications of the new Act on the rural workforce, while the ruling party Congress will hold protests at the Gram Panchayat, taluk, and district levels. Five-kilometre padayatras in each taluk are also planned from January 26 to February 2, to drive home its message against the new Act and the Union Government.

Job creation has been one of the major planks for the Opposition’s attack against the Modi government, and Congress sees the current development as an opportunity to bolster its narrative on that front. With the change in the funding pattern, the State Government has expressed difficulties in implementing the new Act. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar even went on to say that no state would be in a position to bear 40% of the cost.

The change in the funding pattern, from a 90:10 to 60:40 Centre-State sharing arrangement, seems to be one of the major concerns expressed by the state government, which is already hard-pressed for funds.