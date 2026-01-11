Bike taxi driver held for misbaving with woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have arrested a bike taxi rider for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger and threatening her during a ride.

The accused has been identified as Vivek. Police said the incident occurred on January 7 when the 29-year-old victim, who works with a private firm, had booked a bike taxi from Nagarabhavi. After picking her up, the rider allegedly leaned backwards intentionally during the ride and behaved indecently with her. When the woman objected, he allegedly abused and threatened her.

As the woman raised an alarm, the rider stopped the bike and allegedly touched her inappropriately while demanding payment, police said. The woman immediately called the Namma 112 emergency helpline, following which the accused fled the spot.

She later lodged a complaint, based on which the police traced and arrested the accused.