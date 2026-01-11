BJP, JDS defend VB-G RAM G Act, say Congress spreading false propoganda

BENGALURU: The BJP-JDS alliance on Saturday chalked out a plan to counter the Congress’ ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ by creating awareness at the gram panchayat level across Karnataka. The alliance said that the VB-G RAM G Act introduced by the Union Government is not “anti-people.”

Addressing a press conference along with Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader

HD Kumaraswamy, state BJP president BY Vijayendra declared that the BJP-JDS alliance will expose the Congress’ false propaganda that claims that the VB-G RAM-G Act curtails the powers of the GPs.

Vijayendra said that the NDA welcomes the State Government’s decision to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the VB-G RAM G Act. He said there can be a discussion on the floor of the House on what the Congress did to the country through MGNREGA during the UPA rule and what the NDA has achieved since 2014.

He also chided that the Siddaramaiah government, which chose not to implement the National Education Policy, has not implemented the State Education Policy (SEP) either. “The people of the country are aware of the fact that Congress never respected Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. When lakhs of crores of rupees have been spent on MGNREGA, was it wrong on the part of the PM to check corruption by bringing in the new legislation? The NDA has spent Rs 7.8 lakh crore on MGNREGA,” he elaborated.

Kumaraswamy said that the BJP and JDS are ready to accept the open challenge posed by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for a debate on the issue.