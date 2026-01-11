Governor sends SC quota Bill back to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has returned the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (sub-classification) Bill and Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill to the State Government, seeking further clarification.

A note from the Governor’s office stated that the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill is under consideration.

The Governor’s Secretariat has received 22 files regarding the approval of various bills passed by the State Legislature. “Out of 22 Bills, 19 Bills have been approved by the Governor and sent back to the government for publishing in the Official Gazette.

Two Bills, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (sub-classification) Bill and the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, have been returned to the Government, seeking further clarifications. Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill is under consideration of the Governor,” the note stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they would meet the Governor to explain the Hate Speech bill. Responding to a question on the bill still being with the Governor, the CM told reporters that they would meet him and explain.