Interior Karnataka sees cold wave, Bengaluru drizzle

BENGALURU: People in Karnataka on Saturday experienced unique weather for this season of the year. While parts of interior Karnataka and north Karnataka experienced severe cold wave conditions, most parts of Bengaluru received a light drizzle.

IMD on Saturday issued a cold wave alert for interior and north Karnataka with temperatures dropping by 3-6 degrees Celsius in many regions, including Bidar, Kalaburagi and Bagalkot.

IMD Director, Bengaluru in-charge, N Puviarasan, said Karnataka is experiencing different weather conditions and it is a rare phenomenon. North easterly and north western winds are blowing over north and interior Karnataka and they are experiencing severe cold wave conditions.

Some parts of coastal Karnataka and south-interior Karnataka are receiving easterly winds from Bay of Bengal.

Depression over Bay

Also, there is a depression over south west Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka Coast which is bringing cloudy skies, a dip in temperature and light drizzles to most parts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The weather condition will continue for the next couple of days. Doctors cautioned citizens of rise in flu and viral infections because of the change in weather.