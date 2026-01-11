Kannada writer Asha Raghu found dead in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Kannada publisher and writer, Asha Raghu (46), was found dead at her residence in Malleswaram police station limits on Saturday.

Raghu was a noted novelist who authored several acclaimed works, including Aavarta, Gata, Maaye and Chittranga. She had also worked in the television industry as a dialogue writer and assistant director. Asha was a recipient of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award and the Sahityamrutha Saraswathi title. Police said Asha is survived by her daughter. Her husband, K C Raghu, passed away two years ago, and it is suspected that she may have been battling depression.

On Saturday, when she did not respond for a prolonged period, family members broke open the door and found her unresponsive. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Malleswaram police station. Police said the exact circumstances leading to her death are yet to be ascertained, and no note was found.