Karnataka hate speech bill has oblique motive to curb free expression: Jurist B V Acharya

BENGALURU: With a view to creating awareness about the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill recently tabled by the Government of Karnataka, Citizens for Democracy organised a seminar on the Hate Speech Bill and Civil Liberties at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Saturday.

Addressing the audience, senior advocate and jurist B V Acharya said, “The bill has been introduced in the House with an oblique motive to curtail the freedom of speech. Is it necessary to have this law for the well-being of the state? In my opinion, this is not a bona fide exercise of power. It is introduced with an oblique motive of curtailing the freedom of speech and expression and freedom of the press.”

He added, “Today, we cannot go to court to challenge it because it is still premature. It is essential to create public opinion about the bill to prevent it from becoming a law. Sections 299 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deal with the subject of hate crimes and hate speech. They have merely changed the words and added totally wrong clauses."

"For instance, they have included ‘dead person’ — if somebody speaks something against a dead person and a third party is hurt by the words, they will be punished. This means that in future, if you say that Mohammed Ali Jinnah was responsible for the creation of two nations, you will be behind bars."

"Not just individuals, as per the bill, even an organisation can be punished. The provisions under this bill might be misused by the police by curtailing the rights of citizens. As far as possible, the powers of the police to arrest people must be minimised.”